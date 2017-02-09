Foster care rights bill passes Montana House
The Montana House on Wednesday passed a bill that lays out the rights of foster children and parents and allows them to lodge a complaint with the state if they believe those rights have been violated. The measure by Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell, is one of several bills lawmakers are considering as they look for ways to reduce the record number of children in foster care in Montana, and to protect those who are in the system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09)
|Feb 4
|christopher michael
|149
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Jan 30
|ANTIFA
|2
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven
|Jan 23
|sunwoo
|1
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Jan 15
|Montucky bangers
|63
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|15
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|ChickenHawk
|108
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec '16
|anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC