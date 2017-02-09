Foster care rights bill passes Montana House

The Montana House on Wednesday passed a bill that lays out the rights of foster children and parents and allows them to lodge a complaint with the state if they believe those rights have been violated. The measure by Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell, is one of several bills lawmakers are considering as they look for ways to reduce the record number of children in foster care in Montana, and to protect those who are in the system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.