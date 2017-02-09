Foster care rights bill passes Montan...

Foster care rights bill passes Montana House

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KFBB

The Montana House on Wednesday passed a bill that lays out the rights of foster children and parents and allows them to lodge a complaint with the state if they believe those rights have been violated. The measure by Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell, is one of several bills lawmakers are considering as they look for ways to reduce the record number of children in foster care in Montana, and to protect those who are in the system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barry Beach--Montana Needs to Clear the Air (May '09) Feb 4 christopher michael 149
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan 30 ANTIFA 2
Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven Jan 23 sunwoo 1
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Jan 15 Montucky bangers 63
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 15
wanted meth (Jul '15) Dec '16 ChickenHawk 108
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec '16 anderson 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,467 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC