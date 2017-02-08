Finley delivers the Tribal Nations ad...

Finley delivers the Tribal Nations address to joint session of the Montana Legislature

Read more: Char-Koosta News

CSKT Tribal Council Chairman Vernon Finley delivered the State of the Tribal Nations at the Montana State Capitol in the House of Representatives Chamber with the backdrop of the Charlie Russell painting depicting the Bitterroot Salish's encounter with the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery Expedition in September 1805.

