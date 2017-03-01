DX Digest: Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz Pour On The Charm With "Good Drank"...

The Tuesday version of the DX Digest finds Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz's performance of "Good Drank" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon sitting atop the musical throne while Kanye West's reboot of The-Dream's "Bed" follows closely behind. In the third slot, the unstoppable Remy Ma links up with Keyshia Cole and French Montana in a video for "You," Cole's single about revenge and infidelity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.