Budget panel gives initial approval to funding 2 new judges
A Montana legislative budget panel has given initial approval to funding two new judges to ease caseloads in Billings and Missoula. The Joint Subcommittee on the Judicial Branch, Law Enforcement and Justice on Thursday unanimously approved $1.4 million for the judges and their staffs for 2018-2019.
