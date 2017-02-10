Bill seeks to replace Columbus Day with Montana Heritage Day
State lawmakers will consider a proposal this year to replace Columbus Day with a new holiday celebrating Montana's unique heritage. Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Rep. Bridget Smith introduced the measure Wednesday that would declare the second Monday in October Montana Heritage Day.
