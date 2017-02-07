Auditor: Montana's financial statements error-free
An independent auditor has declared the state of Montana's financial statements error-free. The analysis by the Legislative Audit Division is usually a routine matter, as was the case again this year - after state officials put together a new accounting team to draft the state's Comprehensive Financial Report.
