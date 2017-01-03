Victim killed in New Year's Day crash near Avon identified
Authorities have identified the 23-year-old man who died in a crash on Highway 12 that left four people injured near Avon on New Year's Day. The Independent Record reports that Nicholas William Mora, of Missoula, died at the scene of the Sunday collision, about 35 miles west of Helena.
