Trump Slams Russia Allegations Ahead of Anticipated Press Conference

Ramos says the prelimin... -- Dylann Roof, 22, has been sentenced to death for killing nine black churchgoers during a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina.The jury's decision ha... - The Kremlin has dismissed extraordinary allegations that it had collected compromising material on President-elect Donald Trump and that it collaborated with ... The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Monday a wild duck shot in Montana was carrying the H5N2 strain of avian influenza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.