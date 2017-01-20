TRIP Report: Poor roadways cost Monta...

TRIP Report: Poor roadways cost Montanans $794 million a year

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: KFBB

Roads and bridges that are deteriorated, congested or lack safety features cost Montana motorists a total of $794 million statewide annually as much as $1,417 per driver in some urban areas. The cost is due to higher vehicle operating costs, traffic crashes and congestion-related delays, according to a new report released by TRIP , a Washington, DC based national nonprofit transportation research organization.

