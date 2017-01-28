Thousands of bird deaths draw focus o...

Thousands of bird deaths draw focus on brimming toxic pit

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

It was an unusual and unfortunate confluence of events: A larger-than-normal number of geese was making a later-than-normal migration over Montana when a snowstorm blew in at the wrong time and sent them soaring to the wrong place. The throngs of white birds splashed down in a 50 billion-gallon toxic stew in a former copper mine that is part of the nation's largest Superfund site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven Jan 23 sunwoo 1
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Jan 15 Montucky bangers 63
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Dec 28 tomin cali 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 27
wanted meth (Jul '15) Dec '16 ChickenHawk 108
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec '16 anderson 1
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec '16 desey001 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,675 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC