The Latest: Session convenes as legislators are sworn in
House Majority Leader Ron Ehli says the GOP plan focuses on balancing the state budget, which the Legislature is constitutionally required to do. He says lawmakers will examine Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock's proposed spending cuts and ensure that vulnerable Montanans' services are protected.
