Tester, Daines announce Montana students selected for Senate Youth Program

Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines announced today that two young Montanans have been chosen to participate in the 55th annual U.S. Senate Youth Program in Washington, D.C.. Tester and Daines announced Allison Reinhardt of Bozeman and Mason Hutchinson of Glendive will be representing the state of Montana as delegates at the weeklong convention in Washington, D.C., from March 4-11.

