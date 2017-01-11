Special Election Looms, Quist Seeks Dem Nomination
Following Montana U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke's decision to accept his appointment to Secretary of the Interior, Montanans have started throwing their hats in the ring to fill the Big Sky's sole seat in the House. Replacing Zinke requires a special election be held between 85 to 100 days following Zinke actually vacating his seat, which also requires him to be confirmed by the Senate.
