Solar prepares to dislodge coal as the cheapest source of energy
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes.But according... Some 60 million years ago, a fantastic forest in what is now eastern Wyoming and Montana was capturing solar energy in the leaves and trunks of trees. Those trees accumulated in vast mats of peat, and were eventually transformed into coal beds that are frequently over 100' thick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Dec 28
|tomin cali
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec 28
|southern at heart
|27
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Dec 19
|ChickenHawk
|108
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Dec 17
|SUITSINDIRT
|62
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
|Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n...
|Dec '16
|Realist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC