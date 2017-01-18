Resolve Montana Partners with Glasgow High School
Resolve Montana is partnering with Glasgow High School during Superhero Night at the boys and girls basketball games against the Sidney Eagles on Jan. 19. Students and families who attend the games are encouraged to sign a pledge to end prescription drug abuse. "There is a perception that prescription drugs are not as dangerous as illicit drugs," said Montana Attorney General Tim Fox.
