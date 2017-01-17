Rabbis visit Montana to thank local a...

Rabbis visit Montana to thank local authorities for support

Thursday Jan 19

A delegation of Orthodox rabbis from the U.S. and Canada thanked Montana officials for their support of the Jewish community during a meeting at the state's capitol. The rabbis presented Montana Gov. Steve Bullock with a copy of the Five Books of Moses, called a Chumash, and thanked him for defending the state's Jewish residents.

