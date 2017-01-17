Rabbis plan response to white supremacist threats in Montana

" Orthodox Jewish rabbis said Wednesday they will counter white supremacists' harassment of the Jewish community in the Montana town of Whitefish by sending students to visit the Auschwitz concentration camp and by mailing a Torah to every Jewish family in the state. The delegation of rabbis from Canada and across the U.S. presented Montana Gov. Steve Bullock with a copy of the holy text and thanked him for defending the state's Jewish residents.

