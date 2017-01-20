Poodle is reunited with owners after ...

Poodle is reunited with owners after Montana car crash

7 hrs ago

Poodle is reunited with his owners after surviving winter Montana weather for more than a week after running away from a car crash LJ disappeared after LeRoy and Jorjan Woodward of Fairview, North Dakota, went into a ditch after hitting a patch of ice near Miles City on December 29 More than a week after the crash on January 6, Glendive teacher Charles Phipps spotted him about a half-mile from the crash site A toy poodle who ran away after a car crash in eastern Montana has been reunited with its owners after managing to survive in severe winter weather for over a week.

