Perseverance pays off for new Miss Rodeo Montana

Tuesday Read more: The Bitterroot Star

Sarai McCollaum of Darby is the new Miss Rodeo Montana. Sarai McCollaum was the 2015 Rockin' RC Rodeo Queen at the Ravalli County Fair.

