Panel hears Montana veteran's pleas to approve long-delayed building projects

Friday Jan 27

Military veterans, college students and history supporters made passionate pleas Friday to Montana lawmakers to finally approve the building projects they've been requesting for years. Their testimony came on the final day of a two-week hearing by a legislative budget panel on a bill that would authorize $157 million in bonds for public works and building projects.

