Obama Issues Plan to Shake Up Coal Leases, May Restrict Trump

The outgoing Obama administration is issuing a blueprint for overhauling the way coal on federal land is sold, making it tougher for President-elect Donald Trump to resume sales under decades-old procedures. A report set for release Wednesday lays out a menu of potential options for policymakers to consider, including tacking a carbon fee onto coal leases to account for climate change, requiring payments into a fund that could help out-of-work miners and devastated communities -- or even halting sales altogether.

