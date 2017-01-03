Montana lawmakers to form panel to lo...

Montana lawmakers to form panel to look at Obamacare repeal

55 min ago Read more: Washington Times

Montana lawmakers are assembling a panel that will try to come up with a replacement for the Affordable Care Act in the state and recommend how the Legislature should respond to changes Congress makes to President Barack Obama's health overhaul, Republican leaders said Monday. The working group will meet for the first time on Wednesday, said Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville.

