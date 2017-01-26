Montana considers gun bills rejected in previous sessions
Proposals to loosen gun restrictions in Montana are being revived by Republican lawmakers who are undeterred by their rejection in the past and have no assurance they stand a better chance of passing during the current state legislative session. Rep. Randy Brodehl, R-Kalispell, presented his plan Thursday to allow legislators to carry guns in the Capitol and on other state property, saying lawmakers are vulnerable if an attack is attempted on the statehouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven
|Jan 23
|sunwoo
|1
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Jan 15
|Montucky bangers
|63
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec '16
|southern at heart
|24
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|ChickenHawk
|108
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec '16
|anderson
|1
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC