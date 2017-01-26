Montana considers gun bills rejected in previous sessions

Proposals to loosen gun restrictions in Montana are being revived by Republican lawmakers who are undeterred by their rejection in the past and have no assurance they stand a better chance of passing during the current state legislative session. Rep. Randy Brodehl, R-Kalispell, presented his plan Thursday to allow legislators to carry guns in the Capitol and on other state property, saying lawmakers are vulnerable if an attack is attempted on the statehouse.

