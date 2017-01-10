McAdams to speak for 20th annual MLK Day celebration
Travis McAdams, former Research and Program Director of the Montana Human Rights Network, will be the guest speaker at the 20th Annual Martin Luther King Celebration sponsored by the Bitterroot Human Rights Alliance in Hamilton on Monday, January 16th.
