Lawmaker seeks to rebuke judge over marijuana ruling
A Republican Senate leader who says he wants to stop judges from treading on the Legislature's turf has introduced a measure that would rebuke a Montana judge for changing the effective date of a voter-approved medical marijuana ballot initiative. The bill introduced Wednesday by Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, is the second measure this session in which Republicans in the Senate majority take issue with judicial rulings they say usurped their authority.
