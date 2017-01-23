Lawmaker seeks to rebuke judge over marijuana ruling

A Republican Senate leader who says he wants to stop judges from treading on the Legislature's turf has introduced a measure that would rebuke a Montana judge for changing the effective date of a voter-approved medical marijuana ballot initiative. The bill introduced Wednesday by Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, is the second measure this session in which Republicans in the Senate majority take issue with judicial rulings they say usurped their authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.