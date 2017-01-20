Interior secretary pick to face questions on climate, public lands
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for interior secretary will kick off this week of confirmation hearings, and he's expected to face tough questions on climate change and the use of public lands from both sides of the aisle. Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke will face the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday afternoon as the Senate reconvenes for another round of intense confirmation hearings after a long holiday weekend.
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Montucky bangers
|63
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Dec 28
|tomin cali
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec 28
|southern at heart
|27
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Dec 19
|ChickenHawk
|108
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec '16
|anderson
|1
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
|Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n...
|Dec '16
|Realist
|1
