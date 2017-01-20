Interior secretary pick to face quest...

Interior secretary pick to face questions on climate, public lands

23 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for interior secretary will kick off this week of confirmation hearings, and he's expected to face tough questions on climate change and the use of public lands from both sides of the aisle. Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke will face the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday afternoon as the Senate reconvenes for another round of intense confirmation hearings after a long holiday weekend.

