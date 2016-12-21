Highway crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured west of Helena
Authorities say a 23-year-old man has died in a crash that left four other people injured after a driver lost control of their vehicle on Highway 12 near Avon. The Independent Record reports that the name of the Missoula man who died in the Sunday collision has not yet been released.
