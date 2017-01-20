Feds: Hospital put patients at risk, ...

Feds: Hospital put patients at risk, but problems 'abated'

Montana's publicly run psychiatric hospital in Warm Springs was close to losing an agreement with Medicare and Medicaid because of serious staff shortages and the facility's physical environment, but federal officials changed their mind after the problems were "abated." The Independent Record reports the hospital's noncompliance with federal regulations was deemed serious enough to risk death or injury to patients, and the agreement was set to be terminated Feb. 8. Jon Ebelt, a spokesman for Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services, said Friday that surveyors found a shortage of nurses and direct care staff.

