Elsie Arntzen says she wants to 'depoliticize' the Office of...
Like the student who brings her teacher a polished apple on the first day of school, Elsie Arntzen began her job as Montana's new Superintendent of Public Instruction with a gesture designed to ingratiate herself to state lawmakers: She created an informal education caucus so legislators can chat about policy proposals over coffee and ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Missoula Independent Online.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|Dec 28
|tomin cali
|1
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|Dec 28
|southern at heart
|27
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Dec 19
|ChickenHawk
|108
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Dec 17
|SUITSINDIRT
|62
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
|Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n...
|Dec '16
|Realist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC