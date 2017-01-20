Elsie Arntzen says she wants to 'depo...

Elsie Arntzen says she wants to 'depoliticize' the Office of...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Missoula Independent Online

Like the student who brings her teacher a polished apple on the first day of school, Elsie Arntzen began her job as Montana's new Superintendent of Public Instruction with a gesture designed to ingratiate herself to state lawmakers: She created an informal education caucus so legislators can chat about policy proposals over coffee and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Missoula Independent Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Dec 28 tomin cali 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec 28 southern at heart 27
wanted meth (Jul '15) Dec 19 ChickenHawk 108
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Dec 17 SUITSINDIRT 62
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec '16 desey001 1
News Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n... Dec '16 Realist 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,236 • Total comments across all topics: 277,874,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC