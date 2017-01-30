Educator Michelle Mitchell makes statement at Womena s March
Through a freezing Saturday afternoon the low slung sun cast its rays on the state's Capitol steps where Michelle Mitchell, Salish, stood with thousands of others in unity for human rights - Mitchell was one of the few whose voice went across the frigid air speaking about public education and keeping elected officials accountable.
