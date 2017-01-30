Educator Michelle Mitchell makes stat...

Educator Michelle Mitchell makes statement at Womena s March

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Char-Koosta News

Through a freezing Saturday afternoon the low slung sun cast its rays on the state's Capitol steps where Michelle Mitchell, Salish, stood with thousands of others in unity for human rights - Mitchell was one of the few whose voice went across the frigid air speaking about public education and keeping elected officials accountable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven Jan 23 sunwoo 1
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Jan 15 Montucky bangers 63
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Dec '16 tomin cali 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 24
wanted meth (Jul '15) Dec '16 ChickenHawk 108
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec '16 anderson 1
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec '16 desey001 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,135 • Total comments across all topics: 278,398,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC