Dominique Morisseau Play PIPELINE Will Tackle School Politics at Lincoln Center Theater
This summer, Lincoln Center Theater will produce PIPELINE, a new play by Dominique Morisseau . PIPELINE, which will be directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz , will begin performances Thursday, June 15 and open on Monday, July 10 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater .
