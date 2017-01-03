Democratic lawmakers push infrastruct...

Democratic lawmakers push infrastructure as Montana priority

Wednesday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Montana Democrats said Tuesday their top priority for the legislative session will be pushing Gov. Steve Bullock's $293 million infrastructure package after a similar proposal was rejected by Republican-led lawmakers two years ago. This time, the Democrats are framing the package as a jobs bill that would put construction workers and engineers to work.

