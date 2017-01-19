Defeat Along the Bozeman Trail Lecture to Launch Winter 'Lunch & ...
The Fort Caspar Museum Association announces its winter Lunch & Learn program which will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017. There will be an optional lunch beginning at 12:00 pm, followed by a lecture at 1:00 pm given by Douglas R. Cubbison who will present "Defeat Along the Bozeman Trail."
