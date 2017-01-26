Complaint alleges Montana man ran ove...

Complaint alleges Montana man ran over wife, killing her - Thu, 26 Jan 2017 PST

A 61-year-old Browning man is in federal custody on suspicion of killing his wife by running her over with a pickup truck near U.S. Highway 2 between Browning and Cut Bank. Thomas Edward Mancha was arrested on Jan. 18 and the next day a federal magistrate found probable cause to detain him on suspicion of second-degree murder in the Jan. 1 death of Charlene Mancha on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

