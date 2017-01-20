Colstrip power plant closure could co...

Colstrip power plant closure could come earlier than 2022

Tuesday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A partial closure of an aging coal-fired power plant serving customers across the Pacific Northwest could come earlier than planned depending on the actions of its co-owner and Montana lawmakers, according to documents released Tuesday by Washington state regulators. The 2,100-megawatt facility is one of the largest coal-fired plants in the West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

