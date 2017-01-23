Brimming toxic pit nears critical level after bird deaths
It was an unusual and unfortunate confluence of events: A larger-than-normal number of geese was making a later-than-normal migration over Montana when a snowstorm blew in at the wrong time and sent them soaring to the wrong place. The throngs of white birds splashed down in a 50 billion-gallon toxic stew that is part of the nation's largest Superfund site.
