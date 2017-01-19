Bozeman Actors Theatre to Stage Marjorie Prime at the Verge Theater

Bozeman Actors Theatre, in cooperation with Verge Theater, will present Montana's first fully staged production of "Marjorie Prime" in February and March at Verge Theater. The critically acclaimed play by Jordan Harrison , nephew of the late Montana novelist and poet Jim Harrison , completed its successful run Off Broadway in 2015 and was a finalist for that year's Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

