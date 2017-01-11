Billings airport to begin new direct flights to Dallas
The Billings Gazette reports that officials announced the new non-stop flight Monday. They say a federal grant and incentives from local organizations totaling about $1.3 million is helping to launch the flight service June 2. Billings Logan International Airport officials say the new flights will help open up Billings businesses to markets in the South, Latin America and the Caribbean.
