Billings airport to begin new direct ...

Billings airport to begin new direct flights to Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Progress

The Billings Gazette reports that officials announced the new non-stop flight Monday. They say a federal grant and incentives from local organizations totaling about $1.3 million is helping to launch the flight service June 2. Billings Logan International Airport officials say the new flights will help open up Billings businesses to markets in the South, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Dec 28 tomin cali 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec 28 southern at heart 27
wanted meth (Jul '15) Dec 19 ChickenHawk 108
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Dec 17 SUITSINDIRT 62
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec '16 desey001 1
News Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n... Dec '16 Realist 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,412 • Total comments across all topics: 277,834,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC