an Evening with George Winston Comes to Boulder Theater

Celebrated American pianist George Winston will release a cancer research benefit album, Spring Carousel , on RCA Records on March 31, 2017. Spring Carousel features a collection of 15 solo piano compositions written by Winston while in recovery from a bone marrow transplant for Myelodysplastic Syndrome at City of Hope, in Duarte, California, near Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.