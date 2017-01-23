an Evening with George Winston Comes to Boulder Theater
Celebrated American pianist George Winston will release a cancer research benefit album, Spring Carousel , on RCA Records on March 31, 2017. Spring Carousel features a collection of 15 solo piano compositions written by Winston while in recovery from a bone marrow transplant for Myelodysplastic Syndrome at City of Hope, in Duarte, California, near Los Angeles.
