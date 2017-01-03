8 western Montana schools closed due to weather, roads
Classes will not be held in St. Regis and Superior and in the Bitterroot Valley schools of Florence, Stevensville, Victor, Corvallis, Hamilton and Darby. The start of classes will be delayed by two hours in several other districts including Bonner, Potomac, Dixon and Frenchtown.
