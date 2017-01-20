2017 Red Reporter Community Prospect ...

2017 Red Reporter Community Prospect Rankings: Amir Garrett is your #4 prospect

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Red Reporter

Possibly the highest upside pitcher in the system, you all voted for basketball-player-turned-baseball-hurler Amir Garrett as your number four overall prospect. What else is there to say about Robert Stephenson? He arguably has the most talent and the best arm in the system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) 13 hr Montucky bangers 63
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Dec 28 tomin cali 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec 28 southern at heart 27
wanted meth (Jul '15) Dec 19 ChickenHawk 108
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec '16 anderson 1
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec '16 desey001 1
News Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n... Dec '16 Realist 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,763 • Total comments across all topics: 277,961,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC