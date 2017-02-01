2 applicants seek to become Montana's...

2 applicants seek to become Montana's new campaign watchdog

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Progress

Only two people have expressed interest in replacing Montana's commissioner of political practices by filing applications by last week's deadline. Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Jon Motl's term as commissioner expired Jan. 1. But he's still serving in the position while the Montana Supreme Court considers a lawsuit that aims to keep him in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Jan 30 ANTIFA 2
Cheap Kitchens For Sale South Kesteven Jan 23 sunwoo 1
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Jan 15 Montucky bangers 63
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Dec '16 southern at heart 24
wanted meth (Jul '15) Dec '16 ChickenHawk 108
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec '16 anderson 1
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec '16 desey001 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC