Trump picks Montanan as secretary of interior
Montana's lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives was selected Thursday by a OEPresident-elect Donald J. Trump to be secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior. Trump said Rep. Ryan Zinke has spent his time in the U.S. House of Representatives building an impressive portfolio on interior issues ranging from federal mineral leases to tribal affairs to public lands conservation.
