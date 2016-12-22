Trophies all around

The current and convenient conservative affection for the elitist electoral college--which surely would be different if Donald Trump had received nearly 3 million more votes and yet been declared the loser--amounts to the right-wing version of the liberals' participation trophy. The oft-ridiculed liberal notion is to honor everyone for participating in a contest so that no one gets psychologically inconvenienced with the destructive label of loser.

