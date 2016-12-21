Tester launches #WhatsAtRisk webpage

Tester launches #WhatsAtRisk webpage

10 min ago Read more: Char-Koosta News

Sen. Jon Tester is launching a webpage for Montanans to submit their personal stories about #WhatsAtRisk if Congress repeals the Affordable Care Act without a plan to cover the thousands of Montanans who are benefitting from the law.

