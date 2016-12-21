Southern Montana ski area working on ...

Southern Montana ski area working on $5 million expansion

Thursday Dec 29

The Bridger Bowl Ski Area near Bozeman is planning to complete a $5 million expansion by next summer to accommodate an increase in visitors. The Billings Gazette reports that administrative assistant manager Bob Petitt says the ski area sold a record of more than 10,000 season passes this year.

