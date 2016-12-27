Scoop: CONVICTION on ABC - Sunday, Ja...

Scoop: CONVICTION on ABC - Sunday, January 15, 2017

1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

"Enemy Combatant" - Former President Morrison pays Hayes an unexpected visit and lobbies her to take on the case of Omar Abbas, a Muslim-American citizen held for years without trial in a military facility for allegedly planning a chemical attack on Manhattan. But taking on the federal war on terror is a hot-button issue, and Hayes and the CIU find themselves battling the authorities in their search for the truth.

