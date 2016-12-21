Schools postpone some weekend extracurricular activities
Some Montana high schools are postponing or canceling weekend extracurricular activities due to the snow and bitter cold in the forecast. Billings' public schools and Billings Central announced Thursday that they would be cancelling all weekend extracurricular activities, including a regional speech and debate meet at Billings Senior High.
