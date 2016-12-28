Electoral College
Back in 1969, by a whopping vote of 339-70, Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives united to pass legislation to do away with the electoral college.A companion bill, co-sponsored by Montana Senator Mike Mansfield and supported by President Nixon, carried the Senate by a strong vote of 53-34.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bitterroot Star.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m...
|17 hr
|Lollypop1781
|2
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|20 hr
|Treatz619
|28
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Dec 19
|ChickenHawk
|108
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Dec 17
|SUITSINDIRT
|62
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 5
|desey001
|1
|Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n...
|Dec 5
|Realist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC