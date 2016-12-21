Montana police gearing up for possibl...

Montana police gearing up for possible white supremacist march

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: New York Daily News

Officials in a small Montana city are preparing for the possibility of an "armed march" organized through white supremacist website The Daily Stormer. Both Democrats and Republicans in Whitefish and across the state issued a joint statement Tuesday condemning "attacks on our religious freedom manifesting in a group of anti-Semites."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montana officials condemn anti-Semitic, armed m... Wed tomin cali 1
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... Wed southern at heart 27
wanted meth (Jul '15) Dec 19 ChickenHawk 108
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Dec 17 SUITSINDIRT 62
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec 5 desey001 1
News Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n... Dec 5 Realist 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,456,453

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC