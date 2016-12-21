Montana police gearing up for possible white supremacist march
Officials in a small Montana city are preparing for the possibility of an "armed march" organized through white supremacist website The Daily Stormer. Both Democrats and Republicans in Whitefish and across the state issued a joint statement Tuesday condemning "attacks on our religious freedom manifesting in a group of anti-Semites."
